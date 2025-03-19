One Transported to Trauma Center After Box Truck Overturns in Waldorf

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Berry Road and Streamview Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved, one being a box truck overturned on its side with the operator trapped.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Firefighters arrived on the scene and extricated the single patient in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator of the box truck to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with unknown severity of injuries. A 30-year-old female, the operator of the sedan, was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Police are investigating the collision.