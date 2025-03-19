Governor Moore Announces Additional Support for Federal Workers Through New Partnership with Work for America

Governor Wes Moore this evening announced a new partnership with Work for America to advance the Moore-Miller Administration’s initiatives to support federal workers.

Through Work for America’s Civic Match talent matching platform and targeted recruitment, experienced federal workers and public servants will have more targeted connection to state and local government jobs.

“This new partnership with Work for America is about recruiting and retaining the best public servants in the country, who want to continue their service with our state,” said Gov. Moore. “Maryland is mobilizing, and this generational opportunity will help us bridge the employment gap, grow our economy, and protect the people of our state. Together, we will leave no one behind.”



Work for America is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping state and local governments recruit, retain, and empower the next wave of public servants. Through programs like Civic Match , state and local governments can increase their capacity to recruit, hire and retain dedicated talent. Maryland is the first Work for America “Spotlight State,” which will prioritize Maryland’s state labor force as a premier option for vetted candidates who are looking to continue their careers in public service.

Through the new partnership, the State of Maryland will post jobs on the Civic Match portal. The State will also assist Maryland counties in partnering with Civic Match to connect federal workers to additional opportunities on the local level. To take advantage of the specialized talent match platform, job seekers—including federal public servants and federal agency contractors—are encouraged to complete a Civic Match candidate application.

“This is a moment in history when we must keep great public servants in public service,” said Work for America Executive Director Caitlin Lewis. “As our first Spotlight State, the Moore-Miller Administration is making Maryland a national leader in ensuring mission-driven professionals continue serving where they’re needed most.”

Governor Moore announced the Work for America partnership during the Moore-Miller Administration’s first tele-town hall, where he answered questions from constituents concerning the uncertainties caused by recent federal actions. During the tele-town hall—with over 5,000 Marylanders listening in—the governor continued to reinforce the administration’s commitment to federal public servants and continued to champion the administration’s resources for federal workers, including:

Expanding the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website to include the Live Work Maryland Job Search to highlight nearly 130,000 job openings in high demand industries; Maryland’s Unified Benefits Screener to guide Marylanders towards available supports; and programs to support veterans — who make up approximately 15% of all federal workers in Maryland;

Launching a new resource page on Teach Maryland to support federal workers interested in starting a second career with Maryland’s public schools;

Launching the “Joining Team Maryland” virtual information session for federal workers who want to continue their public service careers through state government; and

Partnering with county and local leaders to connect federal workers with recruitment events and job fairs in their communities.

Tomorrow, Governor Moore will attend a federal workforce jobs fair in Frederick County for Marylanders impacted by federal workforce layoffs, firings, and changes to federal funding.