No Injuries Reported After House Fire in La Plata, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., firefighters responded to the 6900 block of Trident Court in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported black smoke coming from their neighbors residence, with reports of the house being evacuated.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story residence and confirmed all occupants were out of the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and found only minor extensions.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal and SMECO responded to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

