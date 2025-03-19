North Carolina Man Identified and Charged for 1979 Cold Case Murder in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit identified and charged a man for an unsolved murder that occurred more than 45 years ago in Glenarden. The suspect, 82-year-old Rodger Zodas Brown of Pinehurst, North Carolina, is now in custody for the 1979 murder of 31-year-old Kathryn Donohue of Arlington, VA.

On March 3, 1979, a citizen walking through a parking lot in the 8400 block of Hamlin Street located the victim’s body and called police. The PGPD’s Homicide Unit responded and opened an investigation into the victim’s rape and murder, which despite an extensive, years-long investigation, remained unsolved.

PGPD Cold Case Unit detectives sought and obtained court authorization to initiate a forensic genetic genealogy DNA analysis in connection to this case. Thanks to advancements in both DNA and genetic genealogy, in late 2024, the FBI Baltimore Field Office was able to identify a relative of the unknown male suspect.

Additional investigation ultimately led to the identification of the suspect, Rodger Brown. With the assistance of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office (NC) and FBI Charlotte Field Office, he was arrested at his home in North Carolina last week. Brown lived in Hyattsville at the time of the murder in 1979.

While this remains an active investigation, at this time, there is no known connection between the victim and suspect.

Brown is charged with first degree murder, rape and related charges. He remains in North Carolina pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The Prince George’s County Police Department appreciates the partnership with the FBI Baltimore East Region FBI Investigative Genetic Genealogy Team, Raleigh Police Department (NC) and Othram Inc., on this investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 79-062-0218.