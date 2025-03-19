No Injuries After Early Morning Collision with One Overturned in Great Mills

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with no entrapment and all occupants out of the vehicles.

All occupants denied care or transport and all fire and rescue personnel were placed in service within 10 minutes.

Police are investigating the collision. Expect delays in the area as multiple lanes are closed.