Ladies Auxiliary of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Elizabeth Therres

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, regret to announce the passing of Elizabeth “Betty Mae” Therres. Betty Mae faithfully served the Ladies Auxillary for over 70 years. As one of the last surviving Charter members, she was integral in the foundation of the Ladies Auxillary.

Betty Mae saw the need and a void within the fire service that the Ladies Auxillary could support. The partnership of the fire department and ladies auxillary has been vital to the success of the fire service over the years. She was a fierce leader and President of the Auxillary for over 25 years.

Throughout the years, she held the rank of every position within the Hughesville Ladies Auxillary.

Her commitment and dedication to the fire service was not limited to Hughesville. Rising through ranks in the 1970’s within the Southern Maryland Ladies Auxiliary, she served as president in 1980-1981. She was well known and well respected throughout the fire service in Southern Maryland. Her work on several committees over the years certainly paved the way for the future. For her many years of dedicated service, she was inducted into the Southern Maryland Hall of Fame on May 5, 1993.

Betty Mae was a role model and leader for many women throughout the years, even a pioneer for the development of our Ladies Auxillaries throughout the area. Over the most recent years, Betty Mae didn’t make the monthly meetings, but she ensured she called monthly to be excused. Despite her absence, she was proud of the Ladies Auxillary and stayed on top of their work and accomplishments.

The community has felt the positive impact of Betty Mae for many years, and we hope to be able to maintain her legacy for years to come. We extend our sincere condolences to the entire Therres family and send our prayers for healing and peace.

OBITUARY, FUNERAL AND SERVICES INFORMATION:

Elizabeth Mae Therres “Betty Mae” 89, of Hughesville, MD passed away on March 14, 2025, in La Plata, MD.

From very humble beginnings she was born through a natural home birth on September 15, 1935, in Hughesville to Leo and Dorothy Istvan.

On Oct 23, 1954 she married her loving husband, Paul Therres. They shared a love of their volunteer spirit, especially with the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, where they both volunteered all of their adult lives.

Betty Mae was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, established in 1953, where she chaired many committees and held various offices throughout her 72 years as a member, including President for 25 plus years. Her passion for the Auxiliary led her to roles within the Southern MD Ladies Auxiliary, including President of the organization in 1980/1981, and induction to their Hall of Fame in May of 1993.

Betty Mae is survived by her three children, Jimmy (Sally), Joe (Bonnie – deceased), and John (Patty). Grandchildren include Craig Dawson, Stephanie Therres, Keith Therres (Amanda), Jenna Schoolnick (Dave), Brittany Renner (TC) and Kelci Helms (Robbie). Great-grandchildren include Jeffery, Caleb, Parker, Colton, Hayden, Kenzie, Elizabeth, Addie, Ryker & Carly. She is also survived by her 4 sisters, Dorothy Gibson, Barbara Marshall, Rose McPherson, and Shirley Albarado. She is predeceased by her parents and Paul, her husband of 37 years.

Her Catholic faith was very deep. She was a lifelong member of St, Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, MD. She attended Mass every Sunday her entire life, and when her body would no longer allow her to physically go to Mass, she watched a Catholic version on TV. She also served as a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bryantown #771. She attended St. Mary’s Notre Dame School all 12 years, where she was Valedictorian, class President, and the coveted May Queen her senior year.

She loved nothing more than being a grandmother. With each new addition, a large sign was placed in her yard welcoming the newborn and thanking the parents. She was a welcome babysitter for her grandchildren, both full-time and as-needed. She could be found volunteering at T.C. Martin Elementary School being a reading buddy and various other helpful ways and was known as “Grandma Therres” to the teachers and children. She thoroughly enjoyed spending Sundays with her sisters, eating crabs and pound cakes.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:45 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Funeral Service Mass will be held Wednesday, March 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery next to her waiting husband. Family and friends are invited to meet immediately following at the American Legion Home, 6235 Brandywine Rd, Hughesville, MD.

Pallbearers will be Craig Dawson, Keith Therres, TC Renner, Dave Schoolnick, Robbie Helms and Chad Istvan. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bryantown #771.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, 15245 Prince Frederick Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637, or Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Bryantown #771.

C/O Caren Williams, Regent, 15031 Truman Manor Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.

