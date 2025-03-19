Handcuffs at Crime Scene: New Details Released in Mechanicsville Kidnapping Case

Good Police Work Leads to Arrest of Repeat Offender in Attempted Kidnapping

A Mechanicsville man with a history of violent crimes, including a 1994 conviction for second-degree rape and attempted first-degree murder, has been arrested in connection to an attempted kidnapping and armed robbery in St. Mary’s County.

William Francis Dixon, 52, of Mechanicsville, was taken into custody on March 18, 2025, after allegedly assaulting a woman, threatening her with a knife, and attempting to force her into his vehicle.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a 38-year-old female victim on March 17, 2025, following an attempted abduction on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.

The victim told authorities she was waiting in her vehicle near a bus stop when a teal-colored SUV pulled up behind her. A man, later identified as Dixon, approached her wearing a bright yellow hoodie with “electrical” printed on it, tan pants, black beanie, and glasses.

At first, Dixon engaged the victim in casual conversation, asking about her son and daily routine. However, he suddenly produced a kitchen steak knife with a brown wooden handle and demanded she exit her car and go with him.

When the victim refused, Dixon grabbed her by the back of her white sweatshirt and attempted to drag her toward his SUV. She fought back, kicking him repeatedly while he threatened to stab her.

During the struggle, the victim suffered a hand injury consistent with a knife abrasion.

Desperate to escape, the victim squatted down and removed her sweatshirt, bra, and purse, breaking free from Dixon’s grip. She then ran back to her vehicle, drove away, and immediately called 911.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered clear signs of a struggle, including disturbed gravel and a pair of handcuffs that did not belong to the victim. The handcuffs were collected as evidence by the crime lab for further analysis.

While the victim reported that Dixon used a knife, police have not confirmed recovering the weapon.

The victim also reported that several of her belongings were stolen during the attack, including a Tory Burch crossbody purse, a Maryland driver’s license, bank and health cards, a black Nike ball cap, various house keys, and the key fob to her Nissan Murano. The total estimated value of the stolen items was $315.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby Food Lion grocery store, where the victim had been shopping before the incident.

The footage showed a man matching Dixon’s description inside the store at 2:30 p.m., wearing the same bright yellow hoodie, tan pants, and black-framed glasses. The footage also revealed that Dixon was watching the victim as she entered the store. After making his purchases, Dixon moved his vehicle closer to hers in the parking lot before following her when she left.

Additional surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle traveling through Mechanicsville shortly after the incident. Investigators traced the partial license plate numbers (“9961”) seen on the footage and linked Dixon to a 2007 Saturn Vue registered to his address on Forest Hall Drive in Mechanicsville.

A photo lineup presented to the victim confirmed Dixon as the attacker, and he was arrested the following day at his home.

Following Dixon’s arrest, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall commended the collaborative efforts that led to a swift resolution.

“The victim in this case showed incredible courage and will to fight while facing danger. Witnesses provided keen eyes and a willingness to speak up, offering critical information that guided our investigation. Agency members displayed the ability to stay calm in the chaos, along with the expertise and determination to get the job done, demonstrating a cool head under pressure to ensure justice moved swiftly. When the worst of humanity presents itself, it must be met with those willing to bring their very best and give their all—those people wear the patch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.”

However, this is not Dixon’s first serious offense. Court records reveal he has a violent criminal past, including a 1994 conviction for second-degree rape and attempted first-degree murder after a brutal attack on a woman in St. Mary’s County.

On March 12, 1994, Dixon followed a woman home, gained entry under false pretenses, and attacked her in the basement.

Dixon stabbed the victim more than 40 times with a flathead screwdriver and the woman was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities charged Dixon with multiple violent offenses, including first-degree and second-degree rape, assault with intent to murder, and malicious injury (maiming).

Dixon pleaded guilty in December 1994 and was sentenced to life in prison, suspended to 40 years, plus a concurrent 20-year sentence for rape. He served time at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown before being released on supervised probation.

Dixon now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the March 2025 attack, including:

Kidnapping (Felony)

First-degree assault (Felony)

Armed robbery (Felony)

Attempted kidnapping (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree assault (Misdemeanor)

Theft ($100-$1,500) (Misdemeanor)

Concealing a dangerous weapon (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure (Misdemeanor)

During a bail review hearing on March 19, 2025, a judge ordered Dixon to be held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at [email protected].

