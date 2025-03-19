Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown Under Investigation – Extended Delays at Route 4 & 5 Intersection

3/19/2025 – update @ 5:00 p.m.: Southbound Route 5 is completely closed at Fenwick Street, Northbound Route 5 is closed at the intersection of St. Andrew’s Church Road – No traffic can go North from Point Lookout Road or St. Andrew’s Church Road

Maryland State Police are investigation the collision and the roadway will be closed for the next two to four+ hours.

UPDATE 4:37 P.M.: Patient has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m., Point Lookout Road at St. Andrew’s Church Road will be CLOSED – Firefighters arrived on the scene to reported one vehicle overturned with citizens performing CPR on one victim which was ejected.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 4:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and ejection.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to confirm two vehicles involved with one ejected and citizens performing CPR on the patient.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays for the next 3+ hours.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.