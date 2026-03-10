UPDATE: Avenue Man Indicted for Fatal 2025 Crash on Route 5 in Leonardtown

UPDATE 3/10/2026: Kendall Deshong Young age 34 of Avenue, has been formally indicted and charged via criminal summons with the following charges below.

NEG MANSL-AUTO/BOAT, ETC.

CR NEG MANSLGHTR VEH/VESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

Negligent driving veh. in careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person

Driving motor veh. while lic. suspended under TR (17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103)

An initial appearance is set for 04/20/2026.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the crash investigation, with charges presented to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office upon their findings.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE 3/20/2025 @ 11:00 A.M.: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the afternoon of March 19, 2025, leaving a 66-year-old man dead and another individual injured.

Troopers responded at approximately 4:22 p.m. to the intersection of Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) and Maryland Route 4 (St. Andrews Church Road) after receiving reports of a pedestrian crash.

Authorities identified the deceased as James Michael Lacey, 66.

Investigators say Lacey had parked his Chevrolet Colorado on the northbound shoulder of Route 5 with its emergency flashers activated for unknown reasons. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 33-year-old man, veered off the roadway and struck both Lacey and his vehicle.

First responders found Lacey unresponsive at the scene. Despite efforts to revive him through CPR, he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their findings are complete, the case will be submitted to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether charges will be filed.

As a result of the crash, Route 5 remained closed for more than two hours while authorities conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.



: Patient has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m., Point Lookout Road at St. Andrew’s Church Road will be CLOSED – Firefighters arrived on the scene to reported one vehicle overturned with citizens performing CPR on one victim which was ejected.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 4:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and ejection.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to confirm two vehicles involved with one ejected and citizens performing CPR on the patient.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays for the next 3+ hours.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

