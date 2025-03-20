Two Flown to Burn Center After Kitchen Fire in California Residence

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 6:58 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of Bean Family Lane in California, for the reported structure fire with one trapped.

911 callers reported a kitchen fire with a bedridden female trapped in the home.

Multiple firefighters including Safety 6 and Chief 4a responded in their personal vehicles, while Chief 6, Chief 3, Chief 1, Chief 3a, Chief 6a and Chief 6b responded in their department vehicles, along with a total of 48 firefighters from Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District and NAS Patuxent River responding to the scene. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted on the scene along with traffic control.

First arriving crews found a 2-story residence with smoke showing. They found home occupants, police and firefighters had removed the adult female victim from the home, with additional crews making entry to find a grease fire in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly extinguished with a primary and secondary search of the home being completed, along with checking for extensions.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to respond and land nearby due to the adult females injuries.

Helicopters Trooper 7, and Trooper 2 responded. The adult female was flown by Trooper 7 to the Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries including smoke inhalation.

A 44-year-old male was transported to Trooper 2 to the Washington Hospital Center with smoke inhalation.

SMECO, and the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

