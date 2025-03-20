Mechanicsville Native Supports U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron in Norfolk, VA

Lt. Cmdr. Danica Konyk, a native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5.

Konyk graduated from Chopticon High School in 2009 and the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics in 2013. Konyk’s most recent degree is a master’s in applied physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, in 2024.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Mechanicsville.

“Growing up, I was very active as a gymnast and a track runner,” Konyk said. “That instilled in me the values of dedication and hard work, which laid a good foundation for the demanding and challenging environment of the Navy.”

Konyk joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Konyk serves as the squadron’s safety officer.

“I made the decision to join the Navy in sixth grade after 9/11 happened,” Konyk said. “I also had great mentors in high school and joined Junior ROTC, but it was in middle school when I met Frank Maio, a Vietnam War veteran who has since passed on, that I knew for sure I wanted to serve. Frank was a teacher of mine and he was such a caring and patriotic person. He made me realize serving was more than just a job. It also meant you had a purpose, and that was something I wanted badly.”

Members of HSC-5 fly and maintain the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, the Navy’s most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform. The Navy MH-60R is able to perform many different missions. Some of the most common operations include strikes on maritime targets, submarine hunting and attack, electronic warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuations and supply support.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Konyk has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment was when we were able to rescue a pilot from the ocean when he was forced to eject,” Konyk said. “I was a brand new aircraft commander and it was my second mission. You never know when you are going to get the call, but you train for it and have to be ready. I’m glad we were able to rescue him. His family was so grateful that his children sent us thank you letters on deployment. That’s a feeling nothing else can match.”

Konyk serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Konyk is looking forward to professional growth opportunities and helping others succeed during their Navy career.

“I’m brand new to the squadron but I want to be team-oriented and help the sailors succeed,” Konyk said. “Long term, I would like to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) opportunities, but I’ll always continue to explore all of my options.”

“Serving is about leading people to fulfill our mission,” Konyk said. “I still feel that call to serve and make a difference. Being able to help others see their potential and watching them become the best version of themselves is very rewarding. The Navy is a prime place to achieve that while working among the most talented people in this country.”

Konyk is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents, Deanna Pe and Michael Konyk, my sisters Courtney and Delaney, and my brothers Taylor and Timothy, for supporting me no matter what I decided to do,” Konyk added.

