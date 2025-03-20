School Resource Officer Investigating Threat of Violence at F. B. Gwynn Educational Center

March 20, 2025

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a student, age 11, at the F. B. Gwynn Educational Center made a threat that they were going to kill all of the teachers and students by using a gun.

The school resource officer initiated an investigation, contacted the student’s relative, and went to the student’s home.

There are no guns at the house, and in accordance with MD law, the student cannot be charged due to their age; however, the school resource officer will notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services and the student faces disciplinary consequences per the Code of Student Conduct.

Cpl. Duley is investigating.

