Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Host Pickleball Tournament

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) will host its annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025. Games will be held at Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

The tournament will be run by CCPR staff. Events will consist of women’s doubles and men’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group.

Players must register by April 4. Registration costs $70 for one day or $85 for both days. To register online, please visit calvertcounty.perfectmind.com and use the following activity numbers:

Ages 19-34: Activity #25-442855

Ages 35-49: Activity #25-442856

Ages 50-64: Activity #25-442857

Ages 65 and older: Activity #25-442858

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship. Calvert County Parks & Recreation operates this program in memory of the late Therman Gray, a former Calvert County Government employee who was active in working with and mentoring Calvert County’s youth.

The scholarship helps those who wish to participate in Parks & Recreation programs but lack the funds to do so by subsidizing program costs. The program also encourages young adults to pursue a career in the field of parks and recreation through a continuing education scholarship.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.