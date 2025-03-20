CSM’s Domenech is Named as ‘Shining Star’ by Mail Systems Management Association

Mail Services Coordinator Edgard ‘Gardy’ Domenech was recognized by his peers for his reliability and excellence on the job when he was awarded the Shining Star Award from the Mail Systems Management Association at its March 4th, 2025, conference held in Las Vegas.

The Shining Star Award was established by the Mail Systems Management Association to recognize the team member that has shown significant personal growth, a positive team spirit attitude, and has contributed to the success of their department or operation.

“I am humbled and honored to know that my work and dedication to CSM is recognized by my supervisors and the campus community,” said Domenech, who has been with CSM for five years.

Alan Hemming, assistant director of CSM campus operations, nominated Domenech for the award for his team spirit and willingness to help the college in several other areas.

“Gardy has shown a positive team spirit and knowledge as he has helped install a new mailing service here at the college,” Hemming wrote in his nomination for Domenech. “At CSM we are a multi-site college and getting mail and other items to the different locations has become a challenge. Gardy in the last year has implemented a mail locker system and also has done well in equipping his team with a new employee.”



Hemming added that Gardy and his team go the extra mile with projects.

“He has leaned into the ‘other duties as assigned’ when it comes to space management, small construction, and auxiliary service projects,” Hemming wrote. “It’s incredible to know that if I am in a pinch that I can rely on his team to come and save the day. I believe there is also the ability to learn from what is occurring and making the continued communication more effective to make the operation better.

“It’s been great seeing Gardy and his employee [Ryan Longfellow] grow together into a great team,” Hemming added.

CSM staff thanked Domenech for his tireless and reliable work and congratulated him on his recognition as a shining star.

“Gardy is such a stellar employee, and I couldn’t be happier for him,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson said. “He approaches each day with a smile, a positive attitude, and great customer service, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him at CSM. Thank you for representing us with such excellence.”

To learn more about CSM’s mailing services, please visit https://csmd.sharepoint.com/sites/Operations-and-Planning/SitePages/Mail-Services.aspx