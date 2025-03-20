Celebrate Maryland Spring at MarylandFest 2025 in Historic St. Mary’s City!

MarylandFest is taking over Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promising an unforgettable day filled with fun, food, and drinks.

MarylandFest will replace the former Beerfest, but this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, with the added bonus of celebrating Maryland spring in the beautiful outdoors.

This year’s event moves from the heat of summer to the refreshing spring season. Admission to MarylandFest is free, with ticketed activities available. Along with returning beer vendors, there will be wine and spirits vendors to satisfy all tastes, making this an expanded celebration of local offerings.

Special Highlights:

Photos with Pinch – Don’t miss your chance to take a fun photo with Pinch, the mascot of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in the sports zone!

– Don’t miss your chance to take a fun photo with Pinch, the mascot of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in the sports zone! Maypole Dance & Morris Dance – Embrace spring traditions with a Maypole dance, or join the Foggy Bottom Morris Men, the premier Maryland/DC Morris dancing group, for a unique cultural experience.

– Embrace spring traditions with a Maypole dance, or join the Foggy Bottom Morris Men, the premier Maryland/DC Morris dancing group, for a unique cultural experience. Live Music – Maryland talent will fill the air with music, starting with Andrew Bell , whose crowd-pleasing tunes will kick off the event. The day will close with the 8 Ohms Band , rocking the crowd until the very end.

– Maryland talent will fill the air with music, starting with , whose crowd-pleasing tunes will kick off the event. The day will close with , rocking the crowd until the very end. Delicious Food & Drink – Maryland food vendors will be serving up local favorites, and the beverage vendors will feature craft beer, wine, and spirits perfect for the spring weather.

Maryland Beer and Wine Vendors Include: Xella Winery Port Of Leonardtown Forward Brewing Crooked Crab Ruddy Duck Jubilee Farm Fermentations Everyday Saint Delmarva Craft Checkerspot Brewing 1623 Brewing

– Maryland food vendors will be serving up local favorites, and the beverage vendors will feature craft beer, wine, and spirits perfect for the spring weather. Family Fun – A bounce house zone, natural crafts, and other kid-friendly activities will ensure a fun experience for all ages.

Dress in your favorite red, yellow, and black. Come for the food, stay for the fun, and celebrate the spirit of Maryland at this unforgettable event!

Event Details:

Date: May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Location: Historic St. Mary’s City, St. Mary’s City, MD

Historic St. Mary’s City, St. Mary’s City, MD Admission: Free entry. Ticketed activities available.

Sponsored By:

MarylandFest 2025 is proudly sponsored by Patuxent Dental, a dedicated supporter of the local community and Maryland’s vibrant traditions.

For more information, including a full list of activities and ticket details, visit https://www.hsmcevents.com/marylandfest or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MARYLANDFEST – MarylandFest is the ultimate spring celebration of Maryland’s culture, food, drink, and traditions. Formerly known as Beerfest, MarylandFest expands upon the beloved event by offering a broader range of entertainment, food, and beverage options for all ages. Held in the picturesque Historic St. Mary’s City, MarylandFest embraces the best of the Maryland spring season in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

