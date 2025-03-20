Historic St. Mary’s City Announces Opening of the Brick Chapel Interior – April 12, 2025

Historic St. Mary’s City is proud to announce the official opening of the interior of the reconstructed Brick Chapel on April 12, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This milestone event marks the culmination of decades of archaeological research, historical study, and preservation efforts dedicated to one of Maryland’s most significant sites of religious freedom.

A Legacy of Faith and Freedom

Constructed in 1667, the Brick Chapel at St. Mary’s City stands as a powerful reminder of faith, perseverance, and early American values. It was built during a time when colonial Maryland served as a refuge for those fleeing religious persecution in England. The Lords Baltimore’s vision of liberty of conscience set the foundation for religious tolerance in the Americas—an idea that would later influence the U.S. Constitution.

Despite its importance, the chapel was forcibly closed in 1704 by order of the royal governor, and its bricks were repurposed for other structures. Rediscovered through archaeological excavations in the 20th century, the site has since undergone extensive research and reconstruction. Now, for the first time since its closing over 300 years ago, visitors will be able to step inside and experience the fully completed interior, including the altar, altar rail, and tabernacle. Additional exhibit elements relate the story of how archaeological study has contributed to the understanding of 17th-century religious practice.

Henry Miller, PhD, Historic St. Mary’s City Senior Research Fellow, emphasized the importance of this achievement:

“The Chapel Exhibit is a major step in telling the public about two of Maryland’s most significant legacies, Liberty of Conscience and the Free Exercise of Religion as official policies of a government. At the same time, it also represents the beginning place of the Catholic Faith in the English colonies that became the United States. Both make this a site of national and even international significance.”

Commemorative Ceremony & Special Guests

The day’s events will begin with a ceremonial unlocking of the chapel’s doors by St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall, symbolizing the reversal of the act carried out in 1704 when Sheriff John Coode locked the chapel under royal orders. Dignitaries and key speakers from across Maryland will reflect on the chapel’s significance in the founding of Maryland and the United States.

Afternoon Lecture Series (1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

The event will also feature a series of presentations from leading historians, archaeologists, and preservationists, providing in-depth insight into the chapel’s history, construction, and discoveries.

Master of Ceremonies: Travis G. Parno, PhD

Welcome & Introduction – John L. Seidel, PhD (Executive Director, Historic St. Mary’s City)

– John L. Seidel, PhD (Executive Director, Historic St. Mary’s City) The Chapel: History, Archaeology, and Project Goals – Henry M. Miller, PhD (Historic St. Mary’s City)

– Henry M. Miller, PhD (Historic St. Mary’s City) Catholic Influences & Jesuit Practices – Dr. Thomas Lucas, SJ (St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Sacramento, CA)

– Dr. Thomas Lucas, SJ (St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Sacramento, CA) Key Artifact Clues to the Chapel – Mr. Silas D. Hurry (Retired, Historic St. Mary’s City)

– Mr. Silas D. Hurry (Retired, Historic St. Mary’s City) The Red Mason’s Perspective – Mr. Jimmy Price (Retired, Virginia Lime Works)

– Mr. Jimmy Price (Retired, Virginia Lime Works) Designing the Chapel Interior – Henry Miller, PhD (Historic St. Mary’s City)

– Henry Miller, PhD (Historic St. Mary’s City) The Cemetery & Mortuary Practices at the Chapel – Timothy B. Riordan, PhD (Retired, Historic St. Mary’s City)

– Timothy B. Riordan, PhD (Retired, Historic St. Mary’s City) Stories Written in Bone at the Chapel Cemetery – Douglas Owsley, PhD (Smithsonian Institution)

– Douglas Owsley, PhD (Smithsonian Institution) Summary & Future Plans – Travis G. Parno, PhD (Historic St. Mary’s City)

Seating for the session is first come, first serve; there is no reserved seating. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. The sessions will take place in the Visitor Center Auditorium (18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Maryland).

This historic occasion offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage with Maryland’s early history, archaeology, and the ongoing mission of Historic St. Mary’s City to preserve its rich past.

Join Us!

This free event is open to all. We invite history enthusiasts, scholars, and community members to celebrate this momentous occasion and experience firsthand the legacy of the Brick Chapel.

For more information, please visit www.HSMCdigsHistory.org or contact [email protected].

About Historic St. Mary’s City: Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is an outdoor living history museum and active archaeological research site dedicated to preserving and interpreting Maryland’s first capital. As one of the nation’s most significant historic sites, HSMC offers visitors an immersive journey into the 17th century, where history comes alive through reconstructed buildings, costumed interpreters, and hands-on experiences.

Set on the scenic banks of the St. Mary’s River, the museum spans hundreds of acres, showcasing ongoing archaeological excavations, historical reconstructions, and exhibits.

Through research, education, and storytelling, Historic St. Mary’s City connects the present with the past, offering a deeper understanding of the people, cultures, and ideas that shaped early America.