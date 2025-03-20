DC Man Arrested After Waving Gun at Liquor Store Customers in Charles County

A Washington, D.C., man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside a liquor store in Charles County, leading to a confrontation with police.

According to court documents, Cato Alexander Johnson III, 21, of Washington, D.C., was taken into custody on March 16, 2025, following an incident at Buddy’s Liquors on Indian Head Highway, in Indian Head.

At approximately 9:23 p.m. on March 15, 2025, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the liquor store after receiving reports of a man flashing a handgun at patrons. Upon arrival, officers encountered Johnson standing near the front entrance.

As soon as officers approached, Johnson became confrontational, according to police. When asked about the gun, he allegedly told officers that he “had a gun and was going to pull it out.” Officers immediately secured Johnson’s arms to prevent him from reaching for the weapon, which led to a brief struggle before he was taken into custody.

A loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber was recovered from Johnson’s right jacket pocket, according to Officer Moats, the arresting officer.

Store employees, stated that Johnson had been smoking a cigarette inside the store before being asked to leave. After exiting, he reportedly stood outside near the entrance, brandishing a firearm and pointing it at multiple employees and customers.

One witness described how Johnson racked the slide of the gun, causing rounds to exit the chamber.

After reviewing store surveillance footage, officers confirmed that Johnson had indeed pointed the handgun at multiple individuals inside the store.

Once in police custody, Johnson continued to resist. Deputies Giroux, Moats, and Cpl. Micklus assisted in the apprehension.

While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Johnson began screaming, dragging his feet, and creating a scene outside the store. Once inside the police cruiser, he became even more disorderly, kicking the security cage and repeatedly headbutting the rear passenger window.

During transport to the detention center, Johnson continued his erratic behavior, yelling and banging his head against the window.

Officers on the scene believed that Johnson may have been under the influence of a controlled substance, as he exhibited aggressive and erratic behavior throughout the encounter.

Johnson was charged with multiple offenses, including:

First-degree assault (Felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison)

Second-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Carrying a concealed dangerous weapon

Resisting/interfering with arrest

Following his arrest, Johnson appeared for a bond review hearing on March 17, 2025, where Judge Thurman H. Rhodes ordered him to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

