UPDATE: Three Arrested After Armed Robbery of Man and Pregnant Woman in Waldorf, Police Searching for 4th Suspect

Patrol officers and Detectives quickly apprehend violent suspects

UPDATE 3/21/2025: St. Charles High School Principal Tammika P. Little released the following statement.

“I want to notify you about a community situation that impacts the community.

Last night, St. Charles High School administrators were notified by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of a former coach. We were informed that Marquise Taylor, who was an assistant coach during our fall football season, was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

Although Mr. Taylor was removed from his coaching role at St. Charles last month, he was a Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) substitute teacher. He was hired by CCPS in August and completed his last substitute job in our building on March 6. Upon his hiring, he completed and passed a full background check, including a State of Maryland and FBI background check. After learning of this incident, his employment with CCPS was terminated.

Police also notified us that this incident allegedly involves a St. Charles student. Due to the nature of the investigation and protections in place regarding student information, I am not able to share any additional information with you. We are cooperating with the police on this investigation.

I continue to encourage our students, parents, staff, and community members to report suspicious behaviors, persons, or activities to a trusted adult or police.

The CCPS See Something, Say Something program focuses on the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools. Please talk with your children about reporting anything they feel is inappropriate or could impact the safety of others. One way to ensure our schools are safe is to work together.

Thank you for your continued support of St. Charles High School. I appreciate your support of our great school community.”

3/20/2025: On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with a male who reported that he and his girlfriend, who is 9 months pregnant, were walking in the area when a burgundy-colored passenger car suddenly drove up beside them and three males exited the car; two of the males were armed with guns. Another male, the driver of the vehicle, remained in the vehicle.

The suspects demanded the male victim’s coat and shoes. When he did not immediately comply, the armed suspects threatened to shoot and kill the male and his girlfriend. The male victim complied and removed his coat and tennis shoes. The suspects then demanded the female victim’s cell phone. When she did not immediately comply, the driver of the vehicle told the armed males to “slap her or shoot her.”

The suspects quickly got back in the car and fled without obtaining the female victim’s phone. The victims then called 9-1-1. Patrol officers and detectives immediately responded and as officers were interviewing the victims, the suspects drove back to the area where the victims noticed the burgundy car and told officers. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not pull over.

As the suspect vehicle continued driving, officers observed a black coat and tennis shoes discarded in the middle of the roadway. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Reeves Place where officers gave verbal commands to the occupants to surrender. Three of the suspects complied and were arrested without further incident. Another suspect fled from the car and escaped. The coat and tennis shoes were recovered and confirmed to have belonged to the victims.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jontez Davon Dorsey, age 25 of Waldorf; Marquise Antoine Taylor, age 25, of Waldorf; and a 17-year-old male from Waldorf. They were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. The juvenile was charged as an adult. They are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives have identified the suspect who fled as Jaquan Dorsey, 21, of Waldorf and an arrest warrant was obtained and police are searching for the suspect.

Detective Caywood is investigating.