Captain Matthew Norris Named Acting Chief of La Plata Police Department

La Plata Police Department Captain Matthew Norris has been named Acting Chief of Police by Mayor/CEO Jeannine James. Acting Chief Norris joined LPPD in June 2009.

During his tenure with the LPPD, he has served in patrol and in the Investigative Division assigned to the Charles County Drug Task Force.

His role prior to being named Acting Chief was serving as the Special Operations Division Commander, where he oversaw the Criminal Investigations Unit, Narcotics Task Force Officers, and officers assigned to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

La Plata Mayor Jeannine James stated, “I am pleased to announce that Captain Norris will be serving as our Acting Chief. His extensive knowledge, unwavering dedication, and strong leadership make him an invaluable asset to La Plates. Captain Norris has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our community, and I have no doubt that he will lead with integrity and excellence in this role.



Mayor James added, “On behalf of the entire community, I extend my best wishes to Captain Norris. We are fortunate to have him at the helm, and I look forward to the positive impact he will continue to make.”

Acting Chief Norris is a Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commission certified instructor and field training officer. He is also certified as a collision reconstructionist. He is also certified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a Drug Recognition Expert and the Cooper Institute’s Law Enforcement Fitness Specialist.

Acting Chief Norris holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Towson University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s – Center for Public Policy School of Police Staff and Command, a ten-week command college. He also attended the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center’s Top Gun Undercover Drug Investigator training.

Acting Chief Norris was named LPPD Officer of the Year in 2021 and received a Chief’s Award in 2017. In his spare time he enjoys playing men’s league competitive baseball and he also volunteers as a coach and umpire for youth softball and baseball.

