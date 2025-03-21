Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 4:02 p.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 2300 block of Progress Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported their neighbors house was on fire with smoke coming from the roof.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm smoke showing from the second floor and roof, with command requesting a working fire dispatch.

Within 10 minutes of dispatch, firefighters reported their was no fire on the first or second floor, with the fire being in the entire attic space and through the roof.

At 4:27 p.m., firefighters reported a partial roof collapse, fortunately no injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire was placed under control in under 45 minutes with crews reported a “stubborn fire in several void spaces.” Firefighters remained on scene for over 2 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Westlake Station 12.

