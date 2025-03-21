Firefighters Quickly Contain Brush Fire That Causes Minor Damage to Residence in Bryans Road

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 1:52 p.m., firefighters from Charles County and Prince George’s County were alerted to the 7300 block of Gabriel Drive and 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road, for the reported house fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a large brush fire involving a fence which was quickly spreading and threatening residences.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fast moving brush fire with extension to a residence.

Firefighters, along with an observant neighbor with a garden hose, they were able to quickly contain the fire in under 20 minutes.

Fortunately, no injuries reported and the damage to the residence was minor.

Units operated on scene for approximately one hour before returning to service.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted. It is unknown if they responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.

