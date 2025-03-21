Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Impaired Driver Checkpoint Today

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint on March 21, 2025.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating drivers and deterring these dangerous behaviors. The CCSO is reminding motorists to always designate a sober driver.

The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant.

Year to date 2025, 78 fatal motor vehicle collisions have been reported in the State of Maryland with 30 having impairment involved.