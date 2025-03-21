Calvert Detectives Investigating Motor Vehicle Break-Ins in Huntingtown Area

Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a series of motor vehicle break-ins that are occurring throughout the Huntingtown area.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, wearing common clothing and gloves. The break-ins are occurring between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM.

Citizens are urged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in the event any suspicious subject(s) are observed. Citizens are also urged to lock their vehicles and ensure personal items are properly stowed.

Any information regarding this investigation should be forwarded to Detective McDowell at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].