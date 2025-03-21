Charles County Deputy Suspended After Assault Arrest in St. Mary’s County

A deputy with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a relative at a Mechanicsville residence, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Deputy David William Moats, 26, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on March 20, 2025, and charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. Moats, a 1½-year veteran of the agency, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility has opened an administrative review into the incident.

According to charging documents filed by Deputy Blaine Gaskill of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 8:03 p.m. to a home in Mechanicsville for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, they met with the adult male victim who advised that his son—identified in court records as David Moats—had assaulted him.

The victim told deputies that Moats, who lives in the basement of the home, “came up the stairs from the basement and tried to enter the house.” The victim stated he had locked the door and “propped up a chair against the door to prevent the defendant from entering.”

He then heard his son “banging on the door and then heard a loud crash.” The door allegedly flew open, and the chair was knocked into the kitchen. The victim reported that Moats began yelling, saying “he wanted his dog back,” and then “pushed the victim,” causing him to fall into the wall and strike his left elbow. Moats reportedly retrieved his dog and went back downstairs.

Moats was interviewed by deputies at the scene. He admitted to going upstairs to retrieve his dog and stated that he used “a butter knife to slide in between the door and door latch in order to open the door.” He claimed that when he got the door open, the victim was standing there and an argument followed. Moats stated that after getting the dog, he turned to walk down the steps and the victim “pushed him from behind,” causing him to fall.

Moats denied ever touching the victim.

A female witness at the scene, provided a conflicting account. She told deputies that she “witnessed the entire incident” and confirmed that “the defendant did push the victim against the wall.”

Deputies observed swelling and redness on the victim’s left elbow. Emergency medical services evaluated the victim at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The report also revealed a troubling history of conflict at the residence. Over the two days leading up to the arrest, deputies had reportedly responded “several times for domestic disturbances” involving the same individuals. The victim had called police on Moats previously for allegedly “threatening to do harm to him,” and at one point, Moats allegedly “threatened to shoot the victim.”

Due to those incidents, Moats had been served with a protective order requiring him to vacate the residence. Despite this, deputies noted that “the propensity for violence was high,” prompting the arrest.

Moats was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. A bail review hearing was held on March 21, 2025, where he was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

On March 20, the County Sheriff’s Office suspended Officer David Moats, a 1 ½-year veteran of the agency, after he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault involving a relative earlier on March 20 in St. Mary’s County, MD. Moats was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Additionally, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an administrative investigation into the matter. Moats was released following an appearance before a judge.

