Waldorf Woman Arrested After Assaulting Store Clerk During Cigarette Theft in Charles County Held Without Bond

Shannon Nicole Smallwood, 36, of Waldorf, is facing multiple criminal charges in Charles County following two separate incidents involving theft, with one case escalating into a physical assault on a store employee.

According to court documents and police reports, Shannon Nicole Smallwood, 36, of Waldorf, was first charged in connection with a March 17, 2025, incident at the Westlake Exxon/Dash In located along Crain Highway in Waldorf.

In that case, a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified Smallwood on surveillance footage as the individual who entered the store, walked behind the counter, and stole two packs of Newport cigarettes valued at approximately $28.08. The store manager identified Smallwood from a photo provided by police. A criminal summons was issued, and she was charged with theft less than $100, a misdemeanor offense.

Just one day later, on March 18, 2025, a second incident occurred at the same Dash In location. At approximately 6:00 p.m., a woman later identified as Smallwood entered the store, again walking behind the counter and grabbing approximately seven packs of Newport cigarettes. As she exited without paying, the store clerk attempted to retrieve the merchandise.

According to court records, Smallwood punched the clerk in the face, breaking her eyeglasses, and continued to assault her before walking away.

Responding officers located Smallwood shortly afterward at a nearby commuter lot on Route 925. She was wearing clothing matching the description provided by witnesses and seen in security footage.

Smallwood was arrested by Officer Huston of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and charged with multiple misdemeanors, including:

Theft less than $100

Second-degree assault

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000

The total value of the attempted theft was estimated at $82.62, with one pack of cigarettes valued at $13.24 confirmed as taken. The victim’s glasses were damaged during the altercation, and physical injury was noted.

On March 19, 2025, Smallwood appeared before Judge Andrea Watkins, who ordered her to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

