Lusby Woman Faces Drug and Traffic Charges Following High-Speed Pursuit in Calvert County

Julia Nicole Gallodoro, 29, of Lusby, is facing an array of criminal charges across Calvert and St. Mary’s counties following a high-speed pursuit on March 18, 2025, and multiple prior arrests earlier this year for assault-related incidents.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Gallodoro was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through the Solomons area. The incident began at approximately 3:11 p.m. when Cpl. Shrawder observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” northbound on Route 4 near Solomon’s Landing.

In a detailed statement, Cpl. Shrawder wrote that the vehicle “abruptly turned right onto Patuxent Point Parkway, slinging dirt and dust into the air, almost on two tires. The Chevy turned so fast that I believed it was going to overturn.” The vehicle then sped through a crowded McDonald’s parking lot, ignoring patrol lights and sirens. It reentered HG Trueman Road, reaching speeds of 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Cpl. Shrawder stated he could see “the driver of the Chevy was a white female with blonde hair wearing sunglasses.” The pursuit continued onto northbound Route 4, where additional deputies joined. According to the report, Gallodoro allegedly passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder and drove “aggressively and negligently,” eventually reaching speeds up to 125 mph.

Deputies deployed Stop Sticks near Sweetwater Road, which successfully struck the driver’s side tire. Despite losing the tire, Gallodoro continued traveling at over 100 mph until her vehicle became disabled near the north entrance to HG Trueman Road. Deputies performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), safely stopping the vehicle.

Gallodoro was taken into custody without further incident. “Julia stated she was scared and did not want to stop,” Cpl. Shrawder noted in the report.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Inside Gallodoro’s purse, deputies located:

A mirror with white residue

Two cut straws containing white powder

A folded $1 bill with white powder

A torn baggie on the floorboard

All items were collected and sent to the Maryland State Police Lab for testing. A small amount of marijuana was also found and marked for destruction.

Gallodoro was charged with:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (suspected cocaine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fleeing and Eluding Police

Driving Without a License

Negligent and Reckless Driving

Speeding in Excess of 120 mph

Unsafe Passing and Lane Changes

Running a Red Light

Unsafe Passing on the Right

Driving Off Roadway While Passing a Vehicle

Gallodoro was released on her own recognizance later that evening.

Prior Arrests in St. Mary’s County for Julia Nicole Gallodoro:

Gallodoro’s arrest on March 18 follows two recent criminal summonses and one arrest in St. Mary’s County earlier in 2025:

January 1, 2025: Gallodoro was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly attacking an adult female victim during a domestic incident at a Leonardtown residence. According to Deputy Melton, the victim reported Gallodoro struck her multiple times, causing injuries to both arms and a small laceration to her wrist.

December 27, 2024 (charged in January): Gallodoro was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly striking the same adult female victim in the face with a TV remote during an unprovoked attack. The victim reported bruising and swelling to the nose.

February 7, 2025 (charged in February): Gallodoro was again charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property after allegedly throwing a soda can at the same adult female victim, damaging the wall and ceiling. The victim also reported that Gallodoro yelled in close proximity, causing saliva to land on her face, and later poked her with a sharp fingernail.

