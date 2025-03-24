Helicopter Requested After Serious Two Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown, Budds Creek Road Closed

On Monday, March 24, 2025, at 9:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

911 callers reported a two-vehicle collision with one patient being semi-conscious with a possible compound fracture to the leg. A helicopter was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with no vehicles overturned, all occupants out of the vehicles, and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command is responding with Trooper 7 to land at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown to transport a 21-year-old female.

First Responders are still operating on the scene, Budds Creek Road is completely closed. Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Avoid the area and expect extended delays.

