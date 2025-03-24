Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War Family Event Continues Multi-Year 250th Anniversary at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, in coordination with the Southern Maryland 250th Committee, Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, and numerous Southern Maryland civic organizations, is proud to present Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War Family Event, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

Rebels & Redcoats is a free family event commemorating the American War for Independence as it happened in St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland. The event will be held near the site of the Battle of St. George Island – the only Revolutionary War battle to occur in Maryland.

Exhibits and displays by other organizations related to area local 18th century history will be on hand, along with musket and canon fire demonstrations, food truck, educational and period programing, kids and family activities, reenactors, period encampment, military demonstrations, live fire drills and much more for all ages.



Visitors can experience life in camp for Maryland’s Revolutionary War soldiers and militiamen as we begin the celebration of the nation’s 250anniversary. Visit their tents, learn about what they wore and carried, join the militia for a rifle drill, and listen to some military music, along with more period fun.

Event parking will be off site at Piney Point Elementary and free shuttles will transport visitors to the event at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New this year, on the Friday April 4, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. before the main event, the museum is proud to host national award winning author Patrick O’Donnell for a book talk about his book, Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolutionary War, at the Maritime Building at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park, followed by a Q&A.

Before the lecture, you will be able to purchase his book from our museum store or enjoy the museum exhibits. A reception will follow. This book discusses the Marylanders who served in the American War for Independence and helped Washington “hold the line” to fight another day. Tickets are free but required.

For more information, please call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471 or visit www.Facebook.com/1836Light .

This event is part of the Southern Maryland Semiquincentennial, Maryland’s 250th and America 250th celebrations, commemorating Southern Maryland’s contributions to our nation’s founding. Event made possible by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, Southern Maryland Semi Quincentennial Committee, and other area civic

