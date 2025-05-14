UPDATE: Authorities Seek Hollywood Man Accused of Escaping GPS Monitoring While Awaiting Trial

UPDATE 5/14/2025: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Andrew Phillip Nelson, 29, of Hollywood, after he removed a GPS monitoring device while on pre-trial release for assault charges.

Deputies responded to the 43000 block of Saint Johns Road in Hollywood on April 21, 2025, after receiving a tampering alert from Nelson’s assigned GPS monitor. Upon arrival, deputies located the device and a witness reported observing Nelson using bolt cutters to remove it.

Nelson was initially arrested on March 21, 2025, after deputies responded to a disturbance at his residence on Sandy Bottom Road. According to the arresting officer’s statement, Nelson approached deputies covered in blood and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He initially claimed to have been attacked by another individual but offered varying accounts of the events.

The investigation revealed that Nelson had allegedly forced entry into a locked bedroom using a knife to unlock the door. Witnesses reported that he became aggressive, punched a male victim in the face, and attempted to fight multiple individuals inside the residence. One witness stated that Nelson was acting erratically and had struck her, though she declined to pursue police action.

Based on witness statements and observed injuries, Nelson was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. On March 21, 2025, a judicial officer ordered that he be held without bond. However, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser later granted his release on his own recognizance during a bail review hearing held on March 24, 2025, placing him under pre-trial supervision.

Court records show that a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 15, 2025, was dismissed and a trial set for April 29, 2025, was not held due to Nelson failing to appear. A bench warrant was issued that same day.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at [email protected] or at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959.

