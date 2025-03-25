UPDATE: Callaway Man Arrested After Attempting to Enter Little Flower School and Assaulting Staff, Police Officers

UPDATE 3/25/2025: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at Little Flower School in Great Mills at approximately 7:45 a.m. on March 25.

A 911 caller reported that a male suspect had assaulted a staff member at the school before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Responding deputies located a subject matching the description provided by the school and attempted to make contact.

The individual charged a deputy before engaging in a brief physical altercation with deputies and a Maryland State Trooper who had also responded to the call. Law enforcement subdued the suspect and took him into custody.

Further investigation determined that the suspect had also been reported moments earlier for weaving his bicycle in and out of traffic on Route 5 near Holy Face Church in Great Mills.

Myron Stone Scriber, 58, of Callaway was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He faces two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disruption of school activities.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.



At 7:46 a.m., a 911 caller reported a black male on a bicycle appeared to be weaving in and out of the travel lanes of Point Lookout Road near Walk This Way Court, attempting to get hit by vehicles.

2 minutes later, staff at Little Flower School called 911 and reported a black male wearing a black jacket, with khaki’s, and a hat was refusing to leave while making attempts to gain access to the building.

The suspect was located in the area of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road, where the suspect began fighting police officers. A signal 13 (Officer in trouble) was alerted for any nearby/available police officer to respond and assist.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and assisted.

