Hollywood Woman Charged with DUI and Multiple Traffic Violations Following Late-Night Stop

A Hollywood woman is facing multiple traffic charges following a late-night incident along Three Notch Road in St. Mary’s County.

According to court documents filed on March 25, 2025, Kaylee Alyssa Burnett, 26, of Hollywood, was cited by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Airport View Drive at approximately 10:59 p.m. on March 24, 2025.

Burnett has been charged with driving or attempting to drive under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, and reckless driving.

All charges stem from the same traffic stop, which did not result in any reported property damage or personal injuries.

Court records list the following violations:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol per se

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Charges of negligent and reckless driving carry associated fines of $240.00 and $510.00, respectively. The remaining DUI-related charges require mandatory court appearances and carry no pre-assigned fines.

The traffic stop was initiated by Deputy R. Wilhelmi of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. No further details regarding the circumstances of the stop or any field sobriety tests were provided in the initial filing.



