Brantley Gilbert and Jackson Dean Coming to Calvert Marine Museum June 19th, 2025!

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is thrilled to announce the next installment of the Waterside Music Series, featuring country superstar BRANTLEY GILBERT with special guest JACKSON DEAN on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

This highly anticipated show is part of Gilbert’s The Tattoos Tour and will take place at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion, delivering an unforgettable night of live music on the waterfront.

We’re so excited to bring this incredible concert to Solomons that tickets will go on sale TODAY for CMM members! Fans won’t have to wait to secure their spot for what promises to be one of the biggest country concerts of the summer.



Multi-Platinum trailblazer Brantley Gilbert has made an undeniable impact on country music with his signature fusion of hard-hitting country, rock, and rap influences. Boasting over 8.3 billion career streams, seven No. 1 hits—including “Bottoms Up”, “Country Must Be Country Wide”, and “One Hell of an Amen”—and songwriting credits on genre-defining tracks like Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem”, Gilbert continues to push boundaries. His latest album, Tattoos, delivers an electrifying mix of aggression and reflection, further cementing his reputation as one of country’s most dynamic performers.

Opening the night is Maryland native Jackson Dean, whose powerful vocals and raw storytelling have made him one of country’s most exciting rising stars. His PLATINUM debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’ ”, became the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022, making him the youngest solo male country artist to top the charts. Known for his gravel-toned voice, wayward spirit, and commanding stage presence, Dean continues to impress with his sophomore album, On The Back Of My Dreams, featuring “Heavens to Betsy” currently climbing the country radio charts.

Ticket Information: Tickets range from $60 to $100 (all-in pricing) and will be available starting:

March 25 at noon EST for CMM members

March 28 at 10 a.m. EST for the public

Important Note: To participate in the presale, you must purchase a CMM membership by 11:30 a.m. EST on March 25. For membership questions, please call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063 or 8067.

The Waterside Music Series continues to bring top-tier talent to Southern Maryland, and we are excited to welcome Brantley Gilbert and Jackson Dean to our stage,” said Bonnie Barrett, Director of Development at CMM. “With Brantley bringing his Tattoos Tour and Jackson returning to his home state, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for country music fans of all ages. And with tickets going on sale today, we encourage everyone to get theirs fast before they’re gone!

Official Ticket Information: Etix.com is the official ticketing partner of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets for all concerts should only be purchased through the official Etix website. The museum cannot verify the authenticity or validity of tickets purchased through third-party resale sites.

Supporting a Great Cause: Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses.

Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, City Wide Mechanical, Bayside Fire, Sunshine’s Catering, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Natural Green Systems and Lawn and Pest, Garner Exteriors, Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast, Shore United Bank, Asbury Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, and Bayside Environmental Services.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, visit Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum.

