Pursuit of Justice – Cold Case Files: Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Serial Sex Offender

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives and Forensic Science personnel are seeking to identify a serial sex offender. Here are the facts of the cases:

Between November 1996 and August 2003, an unidentified male targeted women in Prince George’s County and Washington, DC by offering them a ride under false pretenses.

Once inside his vehicle, the suspect engaged victims in conversation, distracting them with personal details before deviating from their intended route. He would then drive to a remote area in Charles County, where he physically attacked and sexually assaulted his victims.

Investigators have determined that the suspect would often use the nickname “Jerry” along with a few other names as well. He had extensive knowledge of secluded areas in Charles County.

While multiple victims provided descriptions of the suspect and his vehicles, his true identity remains unknown.

Suspect Description: Black male, believed to have been in his late 30s to early 50s at the time of the attacks (DOB estimate: 1949-1966), now likely in his 50s to 70s. Dark complexion, stocky build, short-cropped haircut, prominent overbite, and pockmarked face

Used the names Jerry, Jimmy, George, and James

Had access to multiple vehicles, including:

1996: Green/lime Ford pickup truck 1997-1999: Red/burgundy small passenger car (possibly an older model Ford Pinto, Escort, or Toyota with partial Maryland plates FG-549, 594, or 546) 1999: Red station wagon 2001: Gray/light green older-model Ford F-150 2002: Tan/beige box-shaped passenger vehicle 2003: Teal/green passenger vehicle

Possible family ties to the Southern Maryland/DC region: Through forensic evidence and investigative work, authorities have linked multiple cases to the suspect, identifying him as a violent serial sex offender. Detectives continue to seek information to bring him to justice.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is urged to contact Detective Smith #555 at 301-609-6479. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are offering a combined cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. All tips remain anonymous.

Click on this link for photos, sketch, and crime scene pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-mC1t8c9lMiIVvoebWsxK9Fn_d9Q1fbp?usp=sharing

