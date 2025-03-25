Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in California Under Investigation, Suspected Medical Emergency

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 1:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Pop’s Way in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one not breathing and possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a large drainage ditch with the adult male operator still in the vehicle and not breathing.

First Responders rapidly removed the patient while beginning life-saving measures and CPR.

Sadly, the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene approximately 35 minutes later.

A witness, who had been following the vehicle since the area of Hollywood Road and Point Lookout Road, told authorities they saw the crash happen, called 911, and immediately stopped to check on the occupant.

While the incident appears to be medical related, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are actively investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

St. Andrew’s Church Road will be remain closed for an extended period of time.