UPDATE: Virginia Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf, Charges Pending Investigation

UPDATE 3/26/2025: On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 5:13 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) at Holly Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2005 Honda CBR-1000 operated by Aundre Ewings age 29 of Fredericksburg, VA was traveling on northbound Route 301 approaching Holly Lane. At the same time, a 2018 Chrysler 300 operated by Tony Pattillo Jr., age 31 of Dale City, VA was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 301 from Holly Lane.

The Chrysler failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the travel path of the Honda. The Honda collided into the driver side of the Chrysler and Mr. Ewings was ejected from the Honda.

Mr. Ewings was pronounced deceased on the scene. Mr. Pattillo Jr was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the States Attorney’s Office for Charles County for charges. (25-MSP-009101)



3/25/2025: On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 5:12 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 11800 Holly Lane and Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle and a vehicle involved, with one occupant trapped in the vehicle, and the motorcyclist not conscious or breathing.

A helicopter was launched to land nearby, however, they were placed in service prior to their arrival.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the adult male motorcyclist deceased on the scene a short time later.

The trapped patient in the vehicle was extricated in under 10 minutes. The 48 year-old male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.