David George Hoffman, age 67, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

David grew up in Bowie, Maryland, where he cherished time with family and friends. Fresh out of high school, he felt the call of the water, which led him to the Merchant Marine Academy in Piney Point, Maryland. He graduated as a merchant marine and spent his career working on various tugboats.

A man of deep faith and unwavering devotion to his family, David also had a great love for the outdoors. He found joy in hunting, fishing, and trapping. His annual garden was a source of pride, always producing an abundance of tomatoes, and his legendary hot peppers were well-known to all.

Affectionately known as “Wormy” by his coworkers, David was an inspiration to many. While he faced hurdles and health challenges in the latter part of his life, he remained positive and kind to everyone he met. His generosity and willingness to help others were defining traits, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his brother Robert Hoffman (Rebecca); sisters Kathleen Poole (David), Jean Holmes (Ricky), Patricia Hoffman, and Ellen Hall (John); and his brother John Hoffman. He is also survived by his nieces Danielle Kash (Kenny) and Ashley Poole; great-nephews Logan Kash and Xavier Pyles; and great-niece Kenleigh Kash.

A viewing will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, on Thursday, March 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A church service will take place on Friday, March 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland, with Mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville, Maryland.

The family invites all who knew and loved David to join them in honoring his life and legacy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.