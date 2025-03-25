Mary Ann Herbert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away at her residence in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, on March 17, 2025. She was born on October 30, 1947, to the late Lillian Hilda Garner and Joseph Louis Murphy Sr., who preceded her in death, along with her brother, Joseph Louis Murphy Jr.

On September 17, 1966, Mary Ann married the love of her life, James W.P. Herbert, at Saint Ignatius Church in Chapel Point, Maryland. Throughout their years together, she often said there was no one like her husband, who lovingly cared for her, especially in her later years.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Stevie Murphy (Janie) of Newburg; her sisters, Elaine Herbert (Thomas) of Bryans Road and June Birley of Newburg. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters: Kathy Copsey “Tuggy” of Abell, MD; Mary Brumback (David) of Leonardtown; and Jennifer Lewis (David) of Charlotte Hall. She was also a cherished grandmother to James Brumback (Kayla) of Avenue, Timothy Herbert of Abell, and Halee Lewis of Charlotte Hall. Additionally, she leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. She was blessed to have James Alton Herbert, whom she lovingly considered an honorary son. James was a cherished part of her family, and his wife, Ashley, and their four children brought even more joy to Mary Ann’s life. She also had a special bond with her Niece Lourie, with who she had bingo adventures.

Mary Ann spent her early years working alongside her father on their farm, later helping on other tobacco farms in the area. She then dedicated herself to being a homemaker while raising her three daughters. Once her children were older, she went to work at Bert’s 50’s Diner, where she spent over 29 years making friends, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories.

She enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, including playing bingo, word search puzzles, and solitaire. She had a deep love for bluegrass music and spent many evenings listening to her favorite tunes, especially her favorite bluegrass song, Mary Ann.

In later years, Mary Ann enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland, a tradition she first shared with her parents and later continued with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She especially loved visiting the arcade, where the sounds of laughter and the thrill of games brought her great joy. Whether it was the beach, boardwalk, or arcade, she created cherished memories during each visit.

Mary Ann also found joy in the little things, such as watching her solar lights glow in her yard, admiring her flowers, and collecting solar dancing figurines that brightened her windowsill. Some of her favorite pastimes included watching The Three Stooges and Gunsmoke, which always brought her laughter and comfort.

She had a sweet tooth and never passed up a strawberry milkshake, strawberry shortcake, or bread pudding. She loved dining at Golden Corral or Bob Evans or simply enjoying a burger from Burger King. Recently, she found joy in the companionship of her new puppy, Buster, who kept her on her toes.

Despite facing many health challenges, the most difficult was dementia, which robbed her of her golden years. Through it all, her devoted husband stood by her side, ensuring she was cared for with love and dedication. She also helped her oldest daughter Kathy however she could after Kathy suffered a stroke in 2016 no matter how she felt.

Mary Ann will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her warm heart, and the countless memories she created with those she held dear. She always said she had no favorites—she loved each and every one of her family members deeply. Her presence will be forever missed, but her love and legacy will live on in those who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary Ann’s honor to your favorite charity.

The interment will be private. Arrangements are being overseen by Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory PA. of Charlotte Hall, Maryland