SSGT Charles Henry Nelson, USA (Ret.), 87, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, with his loving family at his side.

Born April 9, 1937, in Maddox, MD, he was the son of the late Benjamin Nelson and Rosalie (nee: Short) Nelson.

Charles was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, having deep roots and strong family relationships. He was one of 12 children born to his parents. On July 27, 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for over 21 dedicated years, retiring on September 30, 1977. During his service he was stationed in Germany and served in the Vietnam War. He earned five good conduct medals, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, three overseas service bars, Vietnam service medal, Bronze Star medal, parachutist badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam campaign medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Marksman (Expert M14), Sharpshooter, and the Purple Heart.

While stationed in Germany, he met and married Waltraud Marguerite Nelson and celebrated 43 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in February 2017. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to St. Mary’s County and began his second career at St. Mary’s Nursing Center as the facilities maintenance operator for 20 years until his retirement. On June 6, 2019, he married his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” (nee: Dorsey) Nelson at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lexington Park, MD. They have enjoyed 5 ½ wonderful years together.

In addition to his beloved wife, Liz, Charles is also survived by his children: Charles Ray Nelson (Julia) of Baltimore, MD, Shirley Ann Yates (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD, Rosemary Nelson of Killeen, TX; Eric Nelson of Owings Mills, MD; and Michael Nelson (Monyetta) of Baltimore, MD; his brother, Bernard Nelson (Annie) of Mechanicsville, MD; sister, Martha Nelson of Parkville, MD; sister-in-law, Marion Nelson of Oakville, MD; step-children: Jennifer Taylor, Tamika Dorsey and James Dorsey, all of Lexington Park, MD; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Nelson; son, Joseph Aloysius Nelson; siblings: Paul Nelson, Joseph Nelson, Francis Nelson; James Thomas Nelson; Catherine Sommerville; Teresa Holt; Thomas “Ignatius” Nelson, and Clarence Nelson; and his half-brother, Ernest Armstrong.

Memorial contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

