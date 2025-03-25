Roberta Jean Scroggins, 84, of California, MD, formerly of Suitland-Silver Hill, MD, died at home on March 13, 2025, with her husband John and son Keith at her side.

She was born on December 17, 1940, in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Wilton F. and Margaret J. (Ritchie) Frank.

Roberta studied medical technology at St. Cloud State University, receiving her degree in 1963. She then worked in that field in Minneapolis, MN, Raytown, MO, Fairfax, VA, and Washington, DC. Later she taught exercises at a Prince George’s County, MD, recreation center and delivered the Washington Post for several years. She was a member of Oxon Hill United Methodist Church for over 50 years, assisting in the office and food ministry and active in the handbell choir. She also was active supporting Keith’s Boy Scout troop for several years.

Roberta is survived by her husband of over 60 years, John, son Keith (April) of Great Mills, MD, and sister Barbara (P.J.) Geerlings of Georgetown, TX.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Oxon Hill United Methodist Church, 6400 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Services and a repast will follow at 11:00. Interment will be the following week in the Mount Union Cemetery, Shoals, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta’s memory may be made to the Oxon Hill United Methodist Church or to the Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.