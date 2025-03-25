John Warren Thorne, 81, of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 14, 2025. Born May 18, 1943, in Forestville, MD to the late Richard Russell Thorne and Margaret Rosabella (Randall) Thorne.

John, fondly known as “Johnny” to his family and friends, was a kind and gentle soul. He worked as a carpenter by trade, but he was a talented craftsman who could make or design just about anything. He enjoyed learning about and visiting different historic places, visiting with friends, his Pekingese named Mei Ling, family gatherings, and most of all shrub and flower gardening.

Drafted into the U.S. Army on December 1, 1964, Johnny was soon on his way to Vietnam. During his time there, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Sharpshooter Rifle (M14) Badge. After dedicated service to his country, he was honorably discharged on March 12, 1966.

Johnny was the last living of seven children, predeceased by his brothers, Charles (Sonny), Paul Sr., and James (Sid); sisters, Ruth Alvey, Martha Schuman, and Elsie Sayler. He leaves behind his Sister-in-law Lois Thorne (James), loving niece Kim Gryskewicz (Paul) and her family who adored him, cousins Don Jump, Jerry Mainer, and Diane Minear, as well as, many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends for Johnny’s Life Celebration, prayers, and honors on April 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

In his memory, memorial donations may be mailed made to the: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., in Charlotte Hall, MD.