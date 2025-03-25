Two Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Head-on Collision in Indian Head Leaves Two Trapped

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 4800 Livingston Road in Indian Head, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

The first 911 call came from an automatic crash notification which could only advised a female was heard in the background, the second 911 caller reported a serious head-on collision with one overturned and multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle head-on style collision with one vehicle on its side, with the operators of both vehicles trapped.

Firefighters extricated both patients in approximately 50 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported a 59-year-old male, and a 62-year-old female to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with various, serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.