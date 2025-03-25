Leon Alonzo Cullison Jr. aka “Dictator”, 96, of Ridge, MD, passed away on March 19, 2025, at Washington Hospital Center. Born on April 26, 1928, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Leon Cullison Sr. and Carolyn McKay Evans.

Leon was preceded in death by his son Richard and his beloved wife Mildred, with whom he shared 75 wonderful years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Kay Carter of St. Inigoes, MD; his sons, Joseph Cullison of Incline Village, NV, David Cullison (Cathy) of California, MD and Shirley Gatton Jones of Mechanicsville, MD, whom he cherished like a daughter since she was five years old.

He was a devoted grandfather to John “Jay” Carter of Lexington Park, MD, Ashley Cullison of Leonardtown, MD, and Frank Cullison of Scranton, PA. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren—Cheyenne, Cierra, Cydnee, and Jason Carter; Frank Jr. and Wyatt Cullison—and one great-great-grandson, Max Carter.

Leon was preceded in death by his siblings, Jacqueline Bair, Joan Layne, Richard Cullison, and Sharon Long. He is survived by his sister, Judy Gravatt of Pasadena, MD and brother Lindesy Cullison (Delores) of Waldorf, MD.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Leon was a career civil servant, retiring at the age of 48 after 32 years of service at the Patuxent Naval Air Station. He was a lifetime member of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for an incredible 75 years, holding positions such as President, Treasurer and member of the Board of Directors. He was recently honored with both the President’s Award and the Chief’s Award for his unwavering dedication to the department. He was also a past president of the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association and inducted into the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. He served as a delegate to the Maryland State Firefighter’s Association for several years and was inducted into the Maryland Stare Firefighter’s Association Hall of Fame. Leon’s community service extended beyond the fire department. He was a past member of the St. Mary’s County Liquor Board and the Knights of Columbus. A lifelong parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, his faith was the cornerstone of his life. He was awarded the Archdiocese of Washington “Order of Merit” medal for his service to the church.

He found joy in playing cards (especially pitch), horse racing, and watching/playing golf. He played in the Slowpitch Softball league for several years and was inducted into the St. Mary’s County Softball Hall of Fame. Above all, his greatest joy was his family. He loved traveling with his wife, annual family trips to Ocean City, and eating delicious meals prepared by loved ones.

Leon was an icon in the Ridge community and will be profoundly missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 27, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, with prayers led by Father Keith Burney at 7:00 PM. His funeral service will be held on Friday, March 28, with visitation from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with funeral at noon at St. Michael’s Church led by Father Karl Chimiak. Interment to follow afterwards. Pallbearers will be Keith Raley, Peanut Gatton, Tony Ridgell and Robbie Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680 or the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown.