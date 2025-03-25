Cheryl L. Hinzman Cord, 73, of Hollywood, MD passed away March 10, 2025. She was born January 21, 1952 in Washington, DC to the late Robert Hinzman and Barbara Jean Hinzman. She graduated from Duval High School. Cheryl married Stephen Douglas Cord on November 6, 1977, and they lived in Lanham before moving to North Beach. She retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters National Pension Fund as a supervisor. Cheryl enjoyed sewing and quilting, as well as gardening and reading. She spent many an afternoon watching HGTV for decorating inspiration. She was a consummate animal lover, especially her dog Annie. A fun pastime she enjoyed in her retirement was playing the one-armed bandits in North Beach.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen Douglas Cord. Cheryl is survived by her children Stephen Travis Cord and James Douglas Cord of Hollywood, MD, siblings Darlene Hinzman of Stanhope, NJ, Tim Hinzman of Manassas, VA, Randy and Wendy Hinzman of Niceville, FL, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She is also survived by numerous loving members of her extended Cord family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 17 at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736.

Interment is private and will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 where Cheryl will be laid to rest with her husband Stephen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MedStar Health: Hospice at St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane Callaway, MD 20620 via the link below under Contributions.