Karen Evelyn Goodenough, 78, of Lusby, MD, formerly of West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on March 11, 2025. She was born on August 27, 1946, in Providence, RI, to the late Gladys Thelma Darby and Philip Percy Darby.

Karen was a dedicated and hardworking woman who graduated from the Prince George’s County School System. She went on to build a successful career as a secretary with Penske Truck Leasing, where she worked for over 20 years. She was known for her strong work ethic, attention to detail, and kindness toward colleagues.

Karen married the love of her life, Arthur Charles Goodenough, in Riverdale, MD, and together they built a loving family. Arthur preceded her in death on November 28, 2022.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, finding her greatest joy in the time spent with family. She is survived by her children: James Goodenough (Cheryl) of Lusby, MD, John Goodenough of Ohio, and Gerry Darby of Ohio. She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish her warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love.

Karen’s kindness, resilience, and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

All services will be private. Karen will be interred with her husband Arthur in MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.