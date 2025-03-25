Nancy Margaret Meisinger, 81, of Huntingtown passed away March 12, 2025. She was born on January 12, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Reese and Margaret Irene (Allen) Holmes. Nancy grew up in Bethel Park, PA and graduated from Bethel Park High School. She married James Meisinger in 1962, and they lived in Waldorf before moving to Huntingtown in 1989. Nancy worked as an administrative assistant for the United Association for Plumbers and Pipefitters for many years, retiring in 2006. She attended Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church and in her spare time she enjoyed reading ,sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband James Jospeh Meisinger, children Reese Meisinger and his wife Leanne of Saluda, VA, Michael Meisinger of North Beach, Carrie King and her husband Paul of Mechanicsville, and Colleen Thompson and her husband Mike of Owings, grandchildren Brendyn Meisinger and his wife Darcy, Ryan Meisinger and his wife Haley, PJ King, Kyle King, Savanna Thompson, and Camden Thompson, great-granddaughter Miller Meisinger, sister Sally Gran and her husband Chuck, and her brother Raymond Holmes and his wife Leslie. She was preceded in death by her siblings Lucy Pfeil and Bucky Holmes.