James Everett Kolbe, 64,

Prince George’s County to Francis Walter and Margaret Lucille (Windsor) Kolbe. James grew up in South County and attended Southern High School before moving to St. Mary’s County during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Chopticon High School. James married Maria “Genie” Windsor on August 4, 1996 and they lived in Lothian. He worked for Envirosmart as a maintenance supervisor for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, woodworking, being outdoors, and mechanical things. He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

James is survived by his wife Maria “Genie” Kolbe, children William Wesner, Amy Dorough, Kate Kolbe, Krystal Hyde, Tim Wesner, and James Kolbe, and their families, 12 grandchildren, and siblings Walter, Glenn, John, Ralph, and Margaret Kolbe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Kolbe.