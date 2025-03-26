Stephen Paul Keller, 52, of Dunkirk passed away March 14, 2025. He was born February 25, 1973 in Prince Frederick to Benny R. and Margaret Isabel (Wright) Keller. Steve grew up in Dunkirk and graduated from Northern High School. He worked as a union steamfitter with ACI and Steamfitters Local 602. Steve he was a hard worker and dedicated employee who was well respected by his friends, family, and co-workers. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Steve enjoyed riding motorcycles and supported various local motorcycle groups. He also enjoyed charter fishing. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Steve is survived by his children Jordan Keller and Ashley Fugate (Curtis), all of Dunkirk, grandchildren Morgan and Raymond, sister Sherri Keller (Pete) of Huntingtown, brother Mike Keller, niece Brianna Grubb (Brady) of Dunkirk, and great-niece Carsen Bailee Grubb. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Loretta Fugate, and nephew Chris Browning.

If anyone would like to send flowers or plants please have them sent to Rausch Funeral Home, Owings.