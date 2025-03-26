Ronald Arthur Shoop, born on March 11, 1941, in Salem, Ohio, passed away on March 15, 2025, in Deale, Maryland, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Shirley Shoop of Deale, Maryland. He also leaves behind his children from a previous marriage: daughters Kimberly Flowers (Stephen) of Geneva, Florida; Christine Sholly (late husband Jeff) of Princess Anne, Maryland; Brenda Shoop of Newark, Delaware; and son Ronald Shoop II (Judy) of Millsboro, Delaware. Additionally, he is survived by his stepdaughter Colleen Cano (Louie) of Deale, Maryland; stepson Joe Penn (Diana) of Broomes Island, Maryland; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.

He is also survived by his sisters Gretchen Whitman of Salem, Ohio, and Cathie DeFazio of Lisbon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma Shoop (Hopper Spanbauer), sister Doris Yeagley, and half-siblings Frank Spanbauer, Robert Spanbauer, Charles Shoop, Bill Shoop, and Dorothy Long.

A proud member of the Salem High School Class of 1959, Ronald embarked on a distinguished career in the United States Navy shortly after graduation. As a deep-sea diver and instructor, he achieved the distinguished rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO4) before retiring in 1980. His military service was a source of immense pride, reflected in the numerous awards and medals he earned throughout his career. His love for the water remained a constant in his life, and even after retirement, he could often be found kayaking or paddle boarding in search of fossils.

Ronald had a passion for golf and running. He took great pride in the medals he earned from numerous marathons. His insatiable curiosity and deep love for learning were evident to all who knew him. His captivating stories about his life and time in the Navy will be fondly remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ronald’s legacy is one of service, dedication, and love for his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald’s name may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Cares at the address and link below.