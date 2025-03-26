Dennis Arther Gibson, 77, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away March 17, 2025. He was born on May 9, 1947, to Raymond and Shirley Mae (Cranford) Gibson. Dennis was born and raised in Huntingtown and graduated from Calvert High School. He lived on the family farm on Cox Road for 31 years before moving to Mississippi and residing there for 2 years. Dennis then retired and moved back to Prince Frederick where he lived with his wife Margaret E. Gibson. He was an electronic technician for the Calvert County Board of Education for 31 years and absolutely loved his job. Dennis also enjoyed gardening and being outside, as well as his children and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret E. Gibson, children Denise Claffy, Robert L. Gibson (Ann) and Philip A. Gibson (Margaret), grandchildren Kyan Gibson, Jaimi Gibson, Joseph Gibson, Thomas Gibson, Stephen Claffy and Hannah Laxa (Kobe) and brothers Jack Gibson and Roy Gibson (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Shirley Gibson.