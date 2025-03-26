Gloria Mae Bowen Gibson, 86, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at her assisted living home in Dunkirk, with her daughter Alice by her side. She was born on December 11, 1938, in Prince Frederick, MD, to Dorothy (Norfolk) and William Glenn Bowen. A lifelong resident of Calvert County, Gloria embraced her community and left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Gloria graduated from Calvert High School and was honored as the very first Calvert County Fair Queen, a testament to her grace and charm. On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, Richard Carl Gibson, with whom she shared a devoted partnership. Together, they raised their beloved daughter, Alice Dawn Gibson.

In the 1960s, Gloria worked in civil service at Andrews Air Force Base before transitioning to the legal field, where she worked for several attorneys in Prince Frederick throughout the 1970s and 1980s. She retired in 2005 from the law firm of Tom Axley, Esq., having built a reputation for professionalism and dedication.

Gloria was an active and devoted member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she served as a volunteer bookkeeper. She had a passion for bingo, playing cards at Huntingtown United Methodist Church, senior bus trips, and dining out with friends. A voracious reader, she especially enjoyed romance novels.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gibson, and her brothers, Donald, Frank, and Michael Bowen. She is survived by her only child, Alice Gibson Suhosky, and her husband, Dave; her three grandsons, Justin Hickman and his wife, Crystal, of Fort Benning, GA, Nicholas Suhosky of Annapolis, MD, and Matthew Suhosky of Boston, MA; and two cherished great-grandchildren, Serenity Rose Hickman and Damian Hickman. She is also survived by her niece, Lori Jean Ferranti and nephew Kevin Lee Bowen.

Gloria’s family deeply appreciated the compassionate and attentive care she received at Miss Mamie’s Assisted Living of Yellow Bank in Dunkirk, MD. Donations in Gloria’s name can be made to Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department will be appreciated.